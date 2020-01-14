LSU wins its fourth national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson

NEW ORLEANS — LSU wins its fourth nationwide championship, ending Clemson’s 29-game successful streak with a 42-25 victory in title sport.

LSU had already scored extra factors towards Clemson than every other staff this season earlier than Burrow hit Terrace Marshall Jr. with a 24-yard TD go.

Burrow is 29 of 45 passing for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving him an NCAA report 60 in a season. Burrow is also LSU’s main rusher with 60 yards and a TD on 13 rushes.

Chase has 9 catches for 221 yards and two TDs, whereas Thaddeus Moss additionally has two TD catches.

Trevor Lawrence entered the fourth quarter 16 of 32 for 201 yards and no touchdowns, however rushed for the opening rating of the sport.