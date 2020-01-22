LT Teacher Recruitment: Candidates can meet President today

Candidates of LT grade instructor recruitment looking for to declare Hindi and social science outcomes The general public service fee is predicted to satisfy on Wednesday. The Chairman is coming back from depart on Wednesday.

Though the candidates haven’t obtained time to satisfy but, the officers of the district administration have requested to satisfy the president. With a view to declare the outcomes of each topics, the gradual quick of the candidates continued on the ninth day on Tuesday. Convenor of LT grade pro-Morcha Vicky Khan says delegation of 5 candidates will meet the president and demand a direct resolution on the outcome. The technique of additional motion can be determined preserving in view the Speaker's stance.

No time for talks:

Kaushal Singh, president of the Anti-Corruption Entrance, sought time for a five-member delegation to satisfy the chairman, however the chairman has solely invited him. Kaushal says that the delegation wished to satisfy different calls for together with 18 to succeed Guna candidates as an alternative of 13 in PCS Pre. As a result of no time given to the delegation, it’s determined that he too won’t go to satisfy the Speaker.