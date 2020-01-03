LU: Paper leak confirmed, all four paper exams will be repeated

The paper of LLB (three-year) syllabus of Lucknow College was leaked. The three-member inside inquiry committee of the college has confirmed this. The college has canceled all 4 papers on Friday based mostly on the committee's report. Now these papers can be re-examined. Its new program has additionally been launched. Then again, college students are very indignant with this choice of the college administration. College students say they’re being harassed with none fault. Motion must be taken in opposition to the accused and the culprits. It’s mistaken to disturb everybody.

Please inform that, final December 11 paper leak case got here out in Lucknow College. The audio was leaked out of the paper being instructed by the entire lecturers of the college to the examiner Richa Mishra. By then, there have been 4 papers within the third semester of LLB (three-year) course. So as to test whether or not the paper was really leaked or not, the college has additionally given a member of the Govt Council, Prof. SK Dwivedi, Director of KNIT Sultanpur Prof. JP Pandey and former examination controller Prof. A 3-member committee of Chaman Mehrotra was shaped. Two days in the past this committee has given the report.

Affirmation of paper leak in investigation: Examination committee assembly was held on Friday within the college to take a call based mostly on the report. Within the assembly, it has been determined to cancel the examination of all 4 papers. The brand new examination schedule of 4 papers has been uploaded on the college web site. These exams 10 can be from January.

LLB (Three Yr) Revised Program of Third Semester

10 January: Paper 1- Human Rights Regulation

13 January: Paper 2- Property Regulation

15 January: Paper three – Business Regulation

17 January: Paper four – Labor Regulation

20 January: Paper 5 – Insurance coverage Regulation

22 January: Paper 6 – Administrative Regulation

24 January: Paper 7- Firm Regulation