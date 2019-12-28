‘Lucas Moura apologises to neighbours for 2am fireworks display on Christmas Day’

By Jack Kinnersley For Mailonline

Lucas Moura has reportedly apologised to his neighbours after having a 2am fireworks show on Christmas Day.

One disgruntled resident whose home backs onto the Brazilian speedster, informed The Solar: ‘Me and my spouse needed to get all of the presents sorted and we did not get again to sleep till after 3am due to it.

‘I assumed it was actually thoughtless. It actually upset me that he thinks he can do it. He should know it’s going to annoy individuals however I do not assume he cares.

‘They have been continuous for almost an hour. It was actually loud. It was like a bomb going off in a struggle zone.’

The Tottenham star had a celebration on Christmas Eve which went into the early hours of the morning.

He informed the Solar: ‘I sincerely apologise to anybody who felt disturbed as a result of fireworks after midnight. I do know my obligations as knowledgeable footballer and knew that coaching wasn’t till the afternoon on the next day.’

Moura performed 76 minutes towards Brighton on Boxing Day during which Spurs received 2-1 after going a purpose behind.