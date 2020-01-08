Lucifer finds God – Dennis Haysbert to star as the Almighty in final season

Fantasy sequence Lucifer is ramping as much as its conclusion – with the fifth and ultimate sequence anticipated to debut on Netflix later this 12 months.

And now the present has introduced a key piece of casting for its ultimate run, with 24 star Dennis Haysbert set to star as the first antagonist – none apart from God himself.

It gained’t be the primary time that the Holy Father has been featured on the present – a model of the deity appeared in a bonus episode throughout sequence three, voiced by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the Sandman comics from which the sequence is customized.

This time spherical, although, the character can have a way more expanded position, with showrunner Joe Henderson telling Leisure Weekly that Haysbert is about to look all through the sequence.

Henderson stated, “We did like the massive loopy record of [possible actors for the part], and he was my best choice.

“We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.”

The sequence will mark a reunion of types for Haysbert, who additionally featured alongside one of many sequence stars D.B Woodside on 24, the place they performed brothers.

And apparently Woodside had an element to play in making certain that Haysbert received the position.

Henderson claimed, “D.B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him.”