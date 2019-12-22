Lucy McHugh’s killer brags of getting XBOX for Christmas as he recovers from prison beating

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Lucy McHugh’s killer has bragged of getting Xbox for Christmas after receiving a jail beating from inmates who came upon he had raped and murdered a teen woman.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, was jailed for all times earlier this 12 months after stabbing the 13-year-old 27 instances following vile abuse whereas lodging in her household dwelling in Southampton.

In a letter obtained by The Sunday Individuals, Nicholson claimed that fellow inmates at HMP Wakefield beat him up once they realized of his heinous crimes.

Nicholson additionally boasted about having the ability to play a £200 Xbox gaming console in his jail cell.

‘I assumed an X Field would assist go the time while I am locked away in my cell, plus I can play DVDs on an X Field so will not have to purchase a DVD participant,’ the pervert wrote.

‘They do not allow us to play on-line LOL. We now have no entry to the web, solely the jail officers have web in right here.’

Nicholson additionally described how a gaggle of prisoners had ambushed him and a wing of the excessive safety jail was placed on lock-down.

‘They had been sat on the wing studying the newspaper as I walked,’ he wrote. ‘Inside a few seconds I had about 10 males stood round me.

‘One among them threw a punch that hit me within the mouth then a jail officer put me in a cell and locked the door and a man got here to the door, pulled a knife out and stated he was going to chop my throat open when my door was opened.’

He claims that everybody on the wing was locked of their cells within the aftermath.

Regardless of the letter, a Jail Service spokesman stated: ‘There is not any report of Mr Nicholson being assaulted whereas in custody nor of him being given (or plans to offer him) an Xbox.’

Nicholson was sentenced to a minimum of 33 years in July at Winchester Crown Courtroom for Lucy’s homicide in July 2018, in addition to three counts of rape when she was aged 12.

Sentencing Nicholson to life imprisonment, Mrs Justice Might, stated: ‘This was a pitiless assault on a toddler following months of sexual exploitation.

‘The prosecution has described it as an execution and I’m glad that is appropriate.

Lucy suffered 27 knife wounds in a brutal, frenzied assault, with three ‘very harmful’ cuts to the carotid artery in her neck which prompted her loss of life

‘The mix of his chilly narcissism and sizzling anger dictated that she needed to be put out of the best way and he noticed to it that this was carried out.’

Nicholson had lured Lucy to woodland on the outside Southampton Sports activities Centre on July 25 final 12 months the place he stabbed her 27 instances within the neck and higher physique.

He carried out the ‘premeditated’ homicide to silence Lucy who had threatened to disclose his year-long sexual abuse of her whereas residing as a lodger in her household dwelling.