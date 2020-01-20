News

Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been updated to version 1.2.1

January 20, 2020
Nintendo has launched a model new replace for Luigi’s Mansion three. This brings the sport to model 1.2.1. The replace doesn’t add any new content material, and there isn’t any official patch notes from Nintendo as of this text’s writing. Nonetheless, it has been found that it does repair some bugs. The one bug repair that has been particularly talked about up to now is one involving the unlocking of among the sport’s achievements.

  9. Who else unlocked that Poltergust G :)? The last word strategy to stunt on-line.

