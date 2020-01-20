Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been updated to version 1.2.1

Nintendo Change
By ssf1991
Go away a Remark on Luigi’s Mansion three has been up to date to model 1.2.1
Nintendo has launched a model new replace for Luigi’s Mansion three. This brings the sport to model 1.2.1. The replace doesn’t add any new content material, and there isn’t any official patch notes from Nintendo as of this text’s writing. Nevertheless, it has been found that it does repair some bugs. The one bug repair that has been particularly talked about up to now is one involving the unlocking of a few of the sport’s achievements.
Supply
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...