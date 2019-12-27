Luis Suárez renews his wedding vows with wife Sofia Balbi during romantic Boxing Day ceremony

By Olivia Wheeler For Mailonline

Printed: 03:30 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 03:57 EST, 27 December 2019

They tied the knot for the primary time in 2009.

And Luis Suárez and his spouse Sofia Balbi determined to rejoice their ten-year anniversary by renewing their marriage ceremony vows throughout a romantic Boxing Day ceremony at a five-star lodge of their homeland of Uruguay on Thursday.

The Barcelona striker, 32, and his childhood sweetheart, 30, made certain they noticed out the last decade in model with star-studded company together with fellow footballers Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Smitten: Luis Suárez and his spouse Sofia Balbi determined to rejoice their ten-year anniversary by renewing their marriage ceremony vows throughout a romantic Boxing Day ceremony at a five-star lodge of their homeland of Uruguay on Thursday

The couple mentioned ‘I do’ with personalised diamond preliminary rings, with Luis sporting a ‘SB’ sparkly band and Sofia matching with a ‘LS’ model.

And the personalised particulars did not cease there, with Luis and Sofia posing on a pink carpet with a black wall behind them adorned with a silver S, coronary heart form and L sample.

Sofia appeared sensational for her marriage ceremony ceremony in a white figure-hugging jewel-encrusted robe with a protracted sheer patterned practice.

She styled her blonde locks right into a glamorous blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of make-up to boost her fairly options and a group of diamond jewelry, together with her marriage ceremony rings.

Congratulations: The Barcelona striker, 32, and his childhood sweetheart, 30, made certain they noticed out the last decade in model with a star-studded visitor listing

Particular: The couple mentioned ‘I do’ with personalised diamond preliminary rings, with Luis sporting a ‘SB’ sparkly band and Sofia matching with a ‘LS’ model

In the meantime, Luis appeared dapper in a blue silk patterned trouser swimsuit with an identical waistcoat, crisp white shirt and a darkish tie.

Previously, Luis has sweetly credited spouse Sofia for serving to him to realize his soccer profession, he informed the Liverpool Echo: ‘At 15, I discovered a girlfriend that sorted my head out. It helped me understand how [important] soccer was for me.’

‘I used to be going out at night time, I didn’t get pleasure from finding out, and I wasn’t dedicating myself to soccer.

‘There have been some individuals round me who had been a foul affect. She gave me a number of confidence and helped me consider in myself.’