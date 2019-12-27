News

Luis Suárez renews his wedding vows with wife Sofia Balbi during romantic Boxing Day ceremony

December 27, 2019
Luis Suárez renews his marriage ceremony vows with spouse Sofia Balbi throughout star-studded Boxing Day ceremony with personalised diamond preliminary rings

By Olivia Wheeler For Mailonline

They tied the knot for the primary time in 2009. 

And Luis Suárez and his spouse Sofia Balbi determined to rejoice their ten-year anniversary by renewing their marriage ceremony vows throughout a romantic Boxing Day ceremony at a five-star lodge of their homeland of Uruguay on Thursday. 

The Barcelona striker, 32, and his childhood sweetheart, 30, made certain they noticed out the last decade in model with star-studded company together with fellow footballers Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Smitten: Luis Suárez and his spouse Sofia Balbi determined to rejoice their ten-year anniversary by renewing their marriage ceremony vows throughout a romantic Boxing Day ceremony at a five-star lodge of their homeland of Uruguay on Thursday

The couple mentioned ‘I do’ with personalised diamond preliminary rings, with Luis sporting a ‘SB’ sparkly band and Sofia matching with a ‘LS’ model. 

And the personalised particulars did not cease there, with Luis and Sofia posing on a pink carpet with a black wall behind them adorned with a silver S, coronary heart form and L sample. 

Sofia appeared sensational for her marriage ceremony ceremony in a white figure-hugging jewel-encrusted robe with a protracted sheer patterned practice. 

She styled her blonde locks right into a glamorous blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of make-up to boost her fairly options and a group of diamond jewelry, together with her marriage ceremony rings. 

Congratulations: The Barcelona striker, 32, and his childhood sweetheart, 30, made certain they noticed out the last decade in model with a star-studded visitor listing 

Particular: The couple mentioned ‘I do’ with personalised diamond preliminary rings, with Luis sporting a ‘SB’ sparkly band and Sofia matching with a ‘LS’ model

In the meantime, Luis appeared dapper in a blue silk patterned trouser swimsuit with an identical waistcoat, crisp white shirt and a darkish tie.   

Previously, Luis has sweetly credited spouse Sofia for serving to him to realize his soccer profession, he informed the Liverpool Echo: ‘At 15, I discovered a girlfriend that sorted my head out. It helped me understand how [important] soccer was for me.’  

‘I used to be going out at night time, I didn’t get pleasure from finding out, and I wasn’t dedicating myself to soccer.

‘There have been some individuals round me who had been a foul affect. She gave me a number of confidence and helped me consider in myself.’ 

Wow: Sofia appeared sensational for her marriage ceremony ceremony in a white figure-hugging jewel-encrusted robe with a protracted sheer patterned practice 

