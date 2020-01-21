Luke Evans cast in new ITV true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders

Luke Evans is ready to star in a brand new ITV true crime drama from the makers of Line of Obligation and Bodyguard.

Evans will tackle the lead function in The Pembrokeshire Murders, which is described by ITV as a “three-part mini-series depicting the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer.”

The drama has been tailored by In Plain Sight scribe Nick Stevens, from the novel Catching the Bullseye Killer, which was written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV information journalist Jonathan Hill.

Talking on his casting as Wilkins, Evans mentioned in an ITV assertion, “It’s a privilege to be taking part in the function of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and dealing once more with Simon Heath, his staff at World Productions and ITV.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

The mini-series focuses on the 2006 reopening of an investigation into an unsolved double homicide from the 1980s, and Wilkins’s chase to search out sufficient proof to cost a suspected serial killer whose sentence for housebreaking is nearing completion.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, who commissioned the sequence, mentioned, “Nick Stevens script is a captivating and insightful account into how and why the Dyfed Powys Police staff reopened this chilly case and introduced a serial killer to justice after he’d evaded seize for practically twenty years. [sic]

“I’ve wished to work with Luke Evans once more since we made The Nice Prepare Theft, which Simon Heath and World Productions additionally produced.

“I’m delighted that The Pembrokeshire Murders is that project, as Luke will be incredible as Steve Wilkins and this is going to be an unmissable drama for our ITV audience.”

Simon Heath, the chief producer, mentioned, “We’re thrilled to be working again with Luke and Nick to bring to the screen the story of Steve Wilkins and his team’s brilliant cold case detective work.”

The solid additionally consists of Keith Allen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Owen Teale (Recreation of Thrones), Alexandria Riley (The Finish of the F***ing World), Caroline Berry (Coronation Road), Oliver Ryan (The Accident) and David Fynn (Vainness Honest).