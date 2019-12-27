Luke Gallows Apparently Got Married During WWE Christmas Break

It seems that a Good Brother acquired married over the Christmas Vacation.

Luke Gallows, actual title Andrew William Hankinson was relationship a girl named Bethany. The 2 of them grew to become engaged after relationship for a couple of months. This relationship acquired very severe and we’re actually completely happy for them.

Now could be seems that they’re married. Gallows hasn’t posted any marriage ceremony footage, however Fb has indicated that nuptials came about. Bethany modified her final title to Hankinson and is now itemizing her standing as married.

It appears to be like like the 2 of them acquired married on December 22nd, 2019. That is actually superior to listen to. Gallows had a really merry Christmas, and apparently, he was celebrating the Vacation with a brand new spouse.