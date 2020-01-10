Luke’s big Rise of Skywalker scene was a last-minute reshoot

Lucasfilm / Disney

Thank goodness for reshoots.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon just lately sat down with the Artwork of the Lower podcast to debate her work on the movie. Through the dialog, she revealed that one of many flick’s largest moments — the reappearance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) within the type of a Pressure ghost — wasn’t captured throughout principal pictures. (by way of Collider)

Simply in case you are unaware, nearly each main Hollywood manufacturing — particularly big-budget tentpoles like Rise of Skywalker — undergoes reshoots, often after a tough minimize of the movie has been assembled. Editors and administrators will typically put their heads collectively to find out if there may be any extra footage that might be shot with a view to assist the movie stream extra easily, or to fill in any story particulars that could be unclear.

Within the case of Rise of Skywalker, Brandon says that surprisingly few scenes had been filmed through the manufacturing’s reshoots, which passed off in July 2019. One of many scenes, although, was a biggie — and offered an enormous emotional beat for Rey (Daisy Ridley), as her late mentor Luke appeared from past to induce her to confront Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). “The scene on the island with Luke, when Luke sees Rey [was shot during that time],” Brandon mentioned. “The film kind of informed us, after it was together, what it needed to say, so we went back and got that dialogue.”

It is unclear from Brandon’s remarks if a unique model of the scene had been shot throughout principal pictures, or if it was conceived through the enhancing course of — however in any occasion, its inclusion ended up being an excellent factor, because it helped present a powerful motivation for Rey to basically take the destiny of the galaxy into her fingers.

