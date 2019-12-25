Luke’s exact cause of death in The Last Jedi revealed

Disney/Lucasfilm

Comprises a quick spoiler for The Rise of Skywalker

For one to rise, one other should fall, and now we all know exactly what befell Luke in 2017’s Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Because the 2015 launch of the Star Wars sequel trilogy launch in 2015, followers have needed to watch every new installment minimize down a beloved unique golden-trio character — Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo — one after the other. In The Pressure Awakens, audiences noticed Harrison Ford’s Solo — half smuggler, half scoundrel, half hero, and full captain of the Millennium Falcon — succumb to his loss of life by lightsaber after failing to persuade his and Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) solely son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), to reject the darkish aspect and betray Supreme Chief Snoke. In The Final Jedi, it will be Mark Hamill’s Luke who died, in yet one more try to cease Kylo Ren — born Ben Solo — throughout a battle between the First Order and Resistance forces.

With the latest launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary, we now know the precise explanation for loss of life for the Tatooine farmboy whose highly effective ancestry and rejection of the darkish aspect helped make him one of many galaxy’s biggest heroes to have ever lived.

On the finish of Rian Johnson’s The Final Jedi, followers noticed Luke nearly vanish into skinny air. This occurred after he got here to the help of his sister Basic Leia Organa, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and the opposite Resistance fighters who have been taking cowl in a bunker on the distant planet of Crait, the previous residence to a Insurgent base. Cornered by Kylo Ren and the First Order’s huge military, the Resistance was going through a bleak destiny — till Luke, who had simply scenes earlier than rejected Rey’s pleas to return to the struggle, Pressure-projected himself onto the planet. He then proceeded to distract his unwitting nephew till the Resistance crew might efficiently escape.

Their epic face-off resulted in Kylo Ren plunging his lightsaber into Luke — an tried kill that darkly resembled the loss of life of Han Solo. Fortuitously, the lightsaber went proper by way of the good Jedi, and shortly we are able to see why. Luke was nonetheless on the distant island planet Ahch-To the place Rey left him, sitting on the sting of a cliff and utilizing the Pressure to undertaking himself onto Crait. After the rebels escaped, Luke dissipated from the pressure of the phantasm, seemingly vanishing into the Pressure itself. ComicBook.com first observed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary reveals the specifics of Luke’s vanishing, an act that sees the Jedi pour “his living Force presence into the all-encompassing cosmic Force.”

Luke’s capability to make use of Pressure projection is predicated on a Similfuturus or “Doppelgänger” method chronicled in historical sacred texts of the Fallanassi, a non secular order that first appeared within the Star Wars: The Black Fleet Disaster trilogy. Happening 16 years after the occasions of A New Hope, these tales have since been de-canonized following the rebrand of the Star Wars Expanded Universe to Star Wars Legends. But, the visible dictionary confirms that in that pivotal Final Jedi scene between Kylo Ren and Luke on Crait, Luke (by way of this order’s particular methodology) creates an phantasm of himself that is ready to be each seen and heard — one so good it is indistinguishable from the true Jedi Grasp. In contrast to different variations of Similfuturus, although, the Fallanassi method does not give its wielder the power to maneuver objects by way of telekinesis bodily.

By means of “extreme concentration and focus,” Luke’s presence — which allegedly “exists only in the Force” — is ready to “bridge incredible distances.” In response to the visible dictionary, it is a transition so full that “Luke gives his all into the Force, finding serenity in this final mortal moment” earlier than vanishing to turn out to be “one with the great beyond.” Pressure-projecting shouldn’t be solely a tough transfer to drag off, however can even trigger important bodily pressure. As we now know, it is the explanation why Luke’s total being succumbed to the Pressure on the finish of The Final Jedi.

This can be a extra concrete clarification of what occurred to Luke on Ahch-To, and it is not so dissimilar to ones followers have already heard each from Hamill and The Final Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson and a few which have appeared in Star Wars ebook sequence and companion novels earlier than.