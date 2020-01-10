Lunar Eclipse Tonight, Know All About First Chandra Grahan Of The Year

Chandra Grahan 2020 Time or Lunar Eclipse time in India could be 10:37 pm onward.

New Delhi:

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse can be seen tonight in lots of elements of the world together with India. The Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse will start at 10:37 pm on January 10 and can finish round 2:42 am on January 11. In a standard lunar eclipse, the moon passes by the central a part of the earth’s shadow known as umbra, and one witnesses appreciable darkening of the lunar disc. However in penumbral lunar eclipse case of January 10, there can be solely a slight dimming of the lunar floor. The moon will seem bigger than standard through the 4 hours of the Chandra Grahan tonight.

Chandra Grahan: Listed below are 10 issues you need to find out about right now’s Lunar Eclipse