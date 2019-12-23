GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
December 23, 2019 at eight:59 am
Obtained a query about Colorado sports activities? The Denver Put up’s Mark Kiszla is discussing all issues Denver sports activities in a reside Lunch Particular chat, scheduled to start at midday on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, but with strong arm and two left feet, he’s dancing way into Phillip Lindsay’s heart
This quarterback gig higher work out for Drew Lock, as a result of I caught him dancing late within the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s acquired a much better shot in future years at being named Tremendous Bowl MVP than profitable “Dancing with the Stars.” Whereas there could be a little bit Brett Favre in Lock, there’s positively no John Travolta.
