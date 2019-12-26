Luton v Fulham: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Luton host Fulham in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

What time is Luton v Fulham?

Luton v Fulham will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The best way to watch Luton v Fulham on TV and stay stream

You may watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Pink Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers may also stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Pink Button usually are not out there on NOW TV.

Fulham returned to successful methods towards Leeds following a three-game shedding streak that pushed them out of the race for automated promotion… for now. They’ll’t afford to drop additional factors.

Prediction: Luton Zero-1 Fulham