Luton v Fulham: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Luton host Fulham in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing that you must find out about tips on how to watch the Luton v Fulham recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Luton v Fulham?

Luton v Fulham will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The right way to watch Luton v Fulham on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Crimson Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers also can stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Crimson Button aren’t out there on NOW TV.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Extra to observe…

Prediction: Luton – Fulham