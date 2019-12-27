LV Prasad Eye Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and IIPH Hyderabad win big, fetch 10 crore grant

IIM Ahmedabad

A staff of researchers from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Public Well being (IIPH), Hyderabad received a novel Wellcome Belief/ DBT India Alliance Scientific/Public Well being Analysis Heart (CRC) grant of about Rs 10 crore. This paved method for the establishments to arrange a primary of type centre for excellence in well being outcomes analysis and economics.

The staff

The method of choice included a rigorous utility submission stage, a world peer-review stage and a last interview that spanned over six months from earlier within the yr. The staff contains:

Dr Raja Narayanan.

Dr Anthony Vipin Das from LVPEI.

Dr Chirantan Chatterjee from IIM Ahmedabad.

Dr Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad.

Dr Narayanan is the PI for the venture and different members are co-PIs.

Advisory board to incorporate Harvard, Stanford College researchers

The staff might be suggested by a world advisory board of well being economists and medical outcomes researchers from Harvard and Stanford College amongst others. Over the subsequent 5 years, the middle proposes to create a primary of its type unit of excellence, that can use huge information in Indian healthcare together with machine studying and financial device kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policymaking in Indian healthcare.

First of type centre for well being analysis & economics

The upcoming heart additionally proposes to recruit world-class postdoctoral fellows, analysis assistants and conduct coaching of medical doctors to have interaction in financial evidence-based scientific resolution making, similar to cost-effectiveness research with information from India by the Scientific Analysis Coaching Programme (CRTP) Fellowships embedded throughout the CRC grant. In its ambition, the middle goals to be a job mannequin for extra such facilities past India within the creating world.

The India Alliance grant opens up numerous prospects for scientific analysis coaching, huge information science, well being economics and well being coverage in India. – Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, LVPEI

He additional added, LVPEI has all the time been targeted on scientific analysis since its inception and has a robust document in publishing analysis on the earth within the area of ophthalmology. Our collaboration with the IIM Ahmedabad and IIPH would lay the muse for data-driven Well being Care in India.”

The mission of the IIPH is to seek out applicable options to public well being challenges in India. This distinctive collaboration has the potential to scale up the standard of eye analysis that can contribute to eliminating avoidable blindness in India and the South Asia area – Dr. Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad

It is a pleasant alternative to vary the face of healthcare in India, and likewise a matter of nice duty. I look ahead to working with a multidisciplinary staff of clinicians, public well being specialists and machine studying specialists. – Prof. Chirantan Chatterjee, IIMA

About LV Prasad Eye Institute

The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1987 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, complete eye care establishment.

LVPEI is ruled by two trusts, the Hyderabad Eye Institute and the Hyderabad Eye Analysis Basis.

The Institute is a WHO Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness and a World Useful resource Centre for VISION 2020: The Proper to Sight initiative.

The LVPEI pyramidal mannequin of eye care supply at the moment features a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, three tertiary centres in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, 19 secondary and 183 main care imaginative and prescient centres that cowl the remotest rural areas within the 4 states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.

About IIMA

Vikram Sarabhai LibraryIIM A

The Indian Institute of Administration Ahmedabad (IIMA) was arrange as an autonomous establishment in 1961 by the Authorities of India in collaboration with the Authorities of Gujarat and the Indian business.