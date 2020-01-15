Lyft opens a repair shop just for its drivers in Aurora

Lyft vehicles are in every single place as of late, ferrying customers of the corporate’s immensely standard app from Level A to Level B all throughout the Denver metro space. Now, the ride-hailing tech agency’s actual property footprint in one among its favourite markets is rising, too.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the corporate will lower the ribbon on a 20,000-square-foot driver middle at 2930 S. Havana St. in Aurora. Half driver lounge, half auto storage, the middle is designed to be a one-stop-shop offering data, assist and upkeep to get and maintain drivers on the street as a lot as they wish to be, Lyft officers say.

“We’ve really torn up the model for how to do service and redesigned these service centers to function kind of like pit crews,” Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s regional director based mostly in Denver, mentioned. “The driver pulls in and the entire maintenance crew is working on their car. The goal is to get drivers in an out very quickly.”

The Aurora middle had a comfortable opening for drivers in mid December. On the time it was simply the fourth such facility Lyft had constructed. Many drivers, significantly within the Denver lease automobiles via the corporate which can be on upkeep schedules, however the firm was dissatisfied with choices it was discovering to supply low cost service for drivers who use their very own automobiles.

“The driver has always been responsible for the upkeep of their vehicle and the role we play is to use our scale to negotiate discounts on their behalf,” Cohen mentioned, noting Lyft works with firm Openbay to assist drivers entry cheaper service.

With the driving force middle mannequin at work in Aurora, not solely can drivers count on low cost work (simply how discounted, firm officers wouldn’t say) then are also coming to a spot the place the workers’s objectives are the identical as theirs: get the automobile again on the street ASAP.

Using greatest practices pioneered by Toyota, the driving force middle as we speak can use its three-lane storage system to service 22 vehicles per day, a determine that’s anticipated to maintain rising, mentioned Chris Buller, Lyft’s head of car service middle operations. It doesn’t do collision work, by the Aurora middle can deal with a transmission substitute.

“Ninety percent of drivers are part-time. That means they driving less than 20 hours a week. With that limited amount of time, any disruption is problematic,” Cohen mentioned. “The interest of the driver center and the interest of the drivers are highly aligned because it’s part of the Lyft family.”

Courtesy of Lyft. Technicians work on a automobile at Lyft’s Driver Heart in Aurora on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

The middle additionally has a big lounge space with Wifi, loos and a espresso station. Firm associates are available to enroll and certify new drivers, reply driver questions, resolve points and supply details about Lyft applications such because the fleet of 200 rentable electrical vehicles the corporate launched in Denver in November.

Artwork Heffron has been driving for Lyft since 2014, a time interval that covers practically 15,000 rides. It’s a part-time revenue that helps complement what he makes via his pictures enterprise and work working the Strings & Wooden live performance sequence. Up to now few years, Heffron has gone from utilizing his personal automobile to renting one via Lyft on days he drives, however he nonetheless remembers the headache of being out of fee for days at a time when his automobile would have a difficulty and he needed to schedule service at a standard store.

He hasn’t gone via the upkeep aspect of issues on the middle but, however Heffron visits the Aurora Driver Heart daily he desires to choose up a fleet automobile and choose up riders. He likes the communal facet of the house.

“It’s just nice to know what other drivers are doing,” he mentioned. “It’s just nice to stop in there and say ‘Oh, you drive too? How’s it going today? What are your success stories?’ ”

The motive force middle doesn’t impression the operations on the Lyft Hub, which operates out of the Steam on the Platte constructing at 1401 Zuni St. in Denver. That house additionally gives driver on-boarding and knowledge however doesn’t present automobile service.

As one may count on from a tech agency, Lyft used knowledge when deciding the place to place its driver middle. Most rides finish in downtown Denver, close to the hub, however Aurora has the best focus of drivers’ dwelling addresses, making it essentially the most handy place for a middle devoted to them, Cohen mentioned.

To provide the middle some homey touches, Lyft introduced in artist Pat Milbery, recognized for his “Love this City” mural marketing campaign in Denver, to create customized items inside and on the outside of the driving force middle.

Cohen mentioned the operation speaks to Lyft’s dedication to investing within the communities the place it does enterprise.

“We’re really proud to be making this investment in Aurora,” he mentioned.