Lynch mob burns ‘paedophile’ alive after he was accused of raping and killing girl in Mexico 

A lynch mob has burned an alleged paedophile alive after he was accuse of raping and killing a six-year-old lady in Mexico.

Native media named Alfredo Roblero as the person who was crushed up earlier than being doused in gas and set alight in a small village within the southern state of Chiapas.

He had been accused of raping and killing a lady known as Jarid who was reported lacking final Thursday earlier than her physique was discovered by a roadside the next day.

Disturbing footage exhibits the mob surrounding Roblero who’s tied as much as a put up with a crowd of males surrounding him and recording the alleged killer on their telephones.

Grim footage exhibits the alleged paedophile, recognized by native media as Alfredo Roblero, writhing on the bottom in agony as flames leap throughout his physique in the southern state of Chiapas

They beat and kicked him earlier than binding his palms and toes, poured petrol over his physique after which set him alight.

Grim footage exhibits Roblero writhing on the bottom in agony as flames leap throughout his physique.

The condemned man will be heard shrieking whereas the gang watching jeer and whistle.

The six-year-old lady known as Jarid was reported lacking final Thursday earlier than her physique was discovered by a roadside the next day

The condemned man was filmed being kicked and crushed on the bottom earlier than his palms and toes had been tied up and he was set alight utilizing petrol

The authorities in Chiapas mentioned in a press release that residents are usually not allowed to take the legislation into their very own palms and vowed to open an investigation into the suspect’s loss of life.

The investigation is ongoing.