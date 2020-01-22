M. Ward – “Unreal City”

People monster M. Ward is coming again this spring with the brand new solo album Migration Tales . It's Ward's follow-up to What A Fantastic Trade , the shock LP that he surprise-released in 2018. Ward recorded the brand new album in Quebec with Arcade Fireplace members Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry serving to him out. We've already posted the early single “Migration Of Souls.” As we speak, Ward has shared one other new one known as “Unreal City.”

“Unreal City” doesn’t appear to be named after the Pittsburgh hardcore band of the identical title. Certainly, it doesn't appear to be impressed by that band in any method, which is just too dangerous. As an alternative, it's a gentle and expansive midtempo quantity that's pushed by luxuriant synth-wobbles and ba-ba-ba backup vocals. There are some good handclaps in there, too.

Like lots of different M. Ward songs, “Unreal City” is energy pop that doesn't appear particularly involved with concepts of energy. Ward sings it like he’s a half-asleep Elvis Costello, murmuring to himself as if he’s making an attempt to recollect the dream that he simply had. Test it out beneath.

Migration Tales is out four/three on Anti Data. Pre-order it right here.