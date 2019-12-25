Mac DeMarco – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Mac DeMarco has shared a canopy of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” to rejoice the vacation. DeMarco has made a convention out of sharing a brand new cowl each time Christmas rolls round – his previous ones have included “Wonderful Christmastime,” “The Christmas Song,” and “White Christmas.” For the observe's YouTube description, he recorded his cowl of the Christmas traditional earlier at the moment in his Jizz Jazz house studio. Test it out beneath.

DeMarco launched a brand new album, Right here Comes The Cowboy , earlier this yr.