EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Mac DeMarco – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

December 25, 2019
1 Min Read

James Rettig @jamsrettig

Share this text:

CREDIT: Christine Lai

Mac DeMarco has shared a canopy of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” to rejoice the vacation. DeMarco has made a convention out of sharing a brand new cowl each time Christmas rolls round – his previous ones have included “Wonderful Christmastime,” “The Christmas Song,” and “White Christmas.” For the observe's YouTube description, he recorded his cowl of the Christmas traditional earlier at the moment in his Jizz Jazz house studio. Test it out beneath.

DeMarco launched a brand new album, Right here Comes The Cowboy , earlier this yr.

Tags: Mac DeMarco

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment