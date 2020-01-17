Mac DeMarco’s charity BBQ in Melbourne raised $210,000 for bushfire relief

On Sunday (January 12), Mac DeMarco and buddies threw a charity BBQ in Melbourne which raised $210,000 for bushfire reduction. The cash raised had been donated to Wildlife Victoria and the Fireplace Aid Fund for First Nations Communities. Take a look at the announcement under.

The one-day BBQ occasion, referred to as Grill For Good, passed off at Victoria Park in Abbotsford over the weekend. DeMarco was joined by a few Aussie musical friends on the grill together with Alice Skye, Cable Ties, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Laura Jean, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Julia Jacklin. Japanese punk-rock band Chai and Aussie band Pond – who’re supporting DeMarco on his present tour of Australia – had been additionally at Grill For Good.

Supplying the day with choons from the decks had been Amyl and the Sniffers, Harvey Sutherland, Reduce Copy, Miss Blanks and buddies, Remi and buddies and Soju Gang.

Prime Melbourne cooks like Tobie Puttock, Shannon Martinez, Raph Rashid and David Moyle had been additionally in attendance, supervising the grill with their sausage-turning experience.

DeMarco and his band, plus helps Pond and Chai, are presently touring Down Below in help of his newest album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’. In a four-star overview of the LP, which arrived final Might, NME mentioned: “The slacker hero slows things down on his fourth full-length album, finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics.”