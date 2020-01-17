Mac Miller fans unhappy Eminem released new album on same day as rapper’s first posthumous release

Mac Miller followers have known as out Eminem for selecting to launch his new album on the identical day as the Pittsburgh rapper’s first posthumous launch.

The Mac Miller property at present (January 17) launched ‘Circles’, the rapper’s first album since his demise. The rapper was discovered lifeless at his San Fernando Valley house on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years previous.

One other album launched at present was Eminem’s shock album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, that includes the late Juice WRLD (on ‘Godzilla’), Ed Sheeran (on ‘Those Kinda Nights’), Anderson .Paak (on ‘Lock It Up’) and Younger M.A. (on ‘Unaccommodating’).

Nevertheless, Eminem has confronted criticism from followers of Miller for selecting to launch his album on the identical day because the rapper’s first posthumous launch.

“Eminem a bitch for dropping the same day as Mac Miller,” one fan wrote on Twitter, earlier than including: “Also I got a feeling that juice feature was bought after his death.”

One other stated: “Eminem is TRASH for dropping that album the same day as Mac Miller’s final posthumous album ever.”

A 3rd added: “Eminem shut up Mac Miller is speaking,” whereas one other stated: “so why did Eminem have to drop another album the same night Mac Miller did? Send that dude to the elderly home.”

However loads of followers rushed to defend Eminem’s resolution to drop his new album on the identical day, with one writing: “Dear people who think Eminem “disrespected” Mac Miller. An OFFICIAL launch is scheduled for months, Interscope as one of many greatest music labels wouldn’t let Eminem or anyone else to push again their albums due to Mac’s remaining album. Stream no matter you need. Respect BOTH.”

Pricey individuals who suppose Eminem “disrespected” Mac Miller.

An OFFICIAL launch is scheduled for months, Interscope as one of many greatest music labels would not let Eminem or anyone else to push again their albums due to Mac’s remaining album.

One other wrote: “People that’s gonna be slandering this dope Eminem album the most are gonna be Mac Miller Stans. How about just Listen to Circles & mind your own business? Don’t wanna bump Em’s album fine. Em & the team must’ve planned to drop it today months ago. They weren’t going to change it.”

Then there have been those that have been simply glad to have albums from each artists.

“Mac Miller and Eminem got new Albums on my birthday… Siiiick,” one fan wrote.

One other stated: “What a fuckin crazy night for music man. Eminem, Mac Miller, Tech N9ne, Moxas, PFV, AK, and a handful of others that are slipping my mind right now. Insanity.”

A this merely wrote: “MAC MILLER AND EMINEM JIST DROPPED ALBUMS AHHHHH.”

Different new albums launched at present embody Halsey’s ‘Manic’, 070 Shake’s ‘Modus Vivendi’ and the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack.

In the meantime, Eminem has confronted a whole lot of backlash after making mild of the Manchester Area bombing on his new album.

On ‘Unaccomodating’, which options Younger M.A, he features a controversial reference to the 2017 assault, which noticed 22 folks lose their lives when a suicide bomber focused followers as they left an Ariana Grande live performance in Manchester.

He additionally obtained criticism from Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.