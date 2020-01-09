Mac Miller – “Good News”

Yesterday, Mac Miller’s household introduced posthumous album from the musician was on the way in which. Circles is due out subsequent Friday (1 / 17), and a brand new music from it has been launched right this moment. It's referred to as “Good News,” and it's practically six minutes lengthy. It was co-produced with Jon Brion. “Good news / That's all they wanna hear,” Miller sings within the refrain. “No, they don't like it when I'm down / When I'm flying, oh, it makes' em so uncomfortable / So different, what's the difference?”

The music comes hooked up to a music video that opens with some in-studio footage of Miller that transitions to an animated visible directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford. The tracklist for the album has additionally been revealed alongside the monitor. Watch the video and test that out beneath.

Circles is out 1 / 17. Pre-order it right here.