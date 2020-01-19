Mac Miller mural appears in rapper’s home city to coincide with release of new album

A brand new mural depicting Mac Miller has appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the discharge of the late rapper’s first posthumous album.

Miller, whose actual identify was Malcolm McCormick, was discovered unresponsive at midday on September 7, 2018 at his San Fernando Valley house. His dying was confirmed as an unintended overdose. He was 26 years outdated.

On Friday (January 17), the Mac Miller property launched ‘Circles’, the rapper’s first album since his dying. To coincide with its launch, a listening get together and pop-up gallery honouring him passed off in his house metropolis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A part of the celebrations included the revealing of a brand new mural of the rapper, which was painted by artist Jeremy Raymer on the nook of James Avenue and East Ohio Avenue in Deutschtown.

Talking to Subsequent Pittsburgh, Raymer mentioned that whereas there have been a couple of painted tributes of the rapper which have already gone up he wished to do one thing “a bit different.”

“It’s kind of like a three-quarters profile view, a quintessential ‘distant gaze’ look that I like to do in my work. It’s like he’s tipping his cap to the city of Pittsburgh,” he mentioned of his creation.

See Raymer’s tribute under:

Different work accomplished by Raymer consists of a Roberto Clemente mural in East Deutschtown, an enormous Homer Simpson portray on a transport container in Lawrenceville and a Magneto mural within the Strip.

