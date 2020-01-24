Machete attacker who slashed ‘Britain’s hardest police officer’ is jailed for 16 years 

A white van man who repeatedly hacked a police officer over the pinnacle with a machete throughout a site visitors cease has been jailed for 16 years.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, launched a ferocious assault on PC Stuart Outten, 29, with a 2ft-long rusty blade in August after the officer stopped his uninsured van.

Surprising footage from the officer’s body-worn digicam exhibits him combating for his life after Rodwan leapt on him, stabbing him repeatedly and fracturing his cranium.

The PC, later nicknamed ‘Britain’s hardest policeman’, solely managed to outlive by firing his Taser twice as he fell to the bottom with Rodwan coming ‘in for the kill’.

In the present day on the Previous Bailey, Rodwan confirmed no emotion as he was jailed for 16 years for the assault, with an extra three years on prolonged licence.

Sentencing, Mrs Justice Carr instructed him: ‘This was a brutal and surprising assault with a machete on a police officer finishing up his duties throughout what ought to have been a routine cease of your van to analyze whether or not you had been correctly insured.

Muhammad Rodwan (left), fractured the cranium of PC Stuart Outten (proven mendacity on the bottom injured, proper) when he pulled him over for driving with out insurance coverage

Pictured: The machete utilized by Rodwan to fracture PC Stuart Outten’s cranium throughout a sustained assault in east London

‘I detect not a shred of regret or perception in your half, however relatively a belligerent conceitedness, typified by your remark when charged that your “life was worth more” than that of PC Outten.’

Yesterday, there was fury as Rodwan was cleared of tried homicide and solely convicted of wounding after it emerged that jurors weren’t instructed of his violent previous.

It may now be revealed that he’s a convicted rapist who has beforehand been jailed for finishing up an unprovoked machete assault on two different males.

The handyman – who was beforehand often called Rodney Reid and lived in his van – was jailed for 9 years in 1997 for wounding two males in his flat in east London.

Each victims wanted surgical procedure following the assault in 1996, with one having nearly had his hand chopped off.

As well as, Rodwan had beforehand been jailed for 3 years for rape in 1983.

Video captured Rodwan swinging the blade at PC Stuart Outten’s head, fracturing his cranium and leaving him with six extreme head wounds

PC Outten is proven struggling to his ft (left) after firing off his Taser and incapacitating his attacker Rodwan (proper)

Rodwan is pictured arguing with officers moments earlier than he reaches into his van and pulls out a machete

The police officer is seen heroically firing off his Taser as Rodwan swings the machete through the violent wrestle

However jurors on the Previous Bailey weren’t instructed about what prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC described because the ‘strikingly related’ machete assault, which he mentioned demonstrated Rodwan’s propensity for gratuitous violence.

Mrs Justice Carr dominated his previous offending was inadmissible because of the passage of time, regardless of jurors asking if he had earlier convictions.

Yesterday, Rodwan was convicted of a lesser offence of wounding with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt.

Associates and family members of PC Outten wept within the public gallery as jurors went on to clear Rodwan of possessing an offensive weapon after he claimed he had a machete for gardening jobs.

The decision, which comes at a time of rising assaults on police, sparked fury and disbelief amongst officers yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh mentioned: ‘This incident was an tried homicide.

PC Outten suffered six extreme head wounds (left, and proper, after restoration) and a courtroom heard he might have died had he not bravely fired off his Taser in a bid to disarm Rodwan

Bleeding closely from deep gashes to the pinnacle, damaged fingers and a wound to the arm, PC Outten shouted at a passerby to move his radio so he might name for assist

Proven left are the accidents suffered by PC Outten, whereas from inside Rodwan’s van exhibits dreadlocks mendacity on the ground

PC Outten is pictured recovering in hospital (left), whereas one other picture exhibits defensive wounds to his arm (proper)

Had PC Outten not utilised the Taser when he did… it might have been deadly.

‘My colleagues are going through these sorts of incidents every day. I’m saddened by the decision.’

PC Outten, who’s determined to get again on patrol, mentioned he bore no hatred in the direction of his assailant, regardless of his accidents.

In an interview earlier than the decision, he mentioned: ‘He did what he did, he is now paying the worth for it.’

PC Outten was on responsibility on August 7 final 12 months in Leyton, east London, when a spot examine revealed a passing van didn’t have insurance coverage. His colleague’s physique digicam additionally recorded the dramatic scenes that adopted.

PC Outten recalled: ‘As soon as he is began hitting me within the head with the machete, then I realised it was escalating in a short time and I used to be having to now combat for my life. I recall particularly as I used to be falling to the ground… this may be it.’

Rodwan instructed police: ‘My life is price greater than his life.’

There was an increase in assaults on officers within the capital, with 16 recorded daily.