Macleay River: Thousands of fish die as ash flushes into water

1000’s of fish have died after rain washed ash from bushfires into the Macleay River on the NSW mid-north coast.

Bellbrook resident Arthur Bain stated tens of hundreds of lifeless fish lined a 60-kilometre stretch of the river northwest of Kempsey on Saturday.

He stated heavy rain which fell on the Apsley River close to Walcha earlier within the week washed ash and sediment via the catchment and depleted oxygen ranges.

‘It could possibly be tens of hundreds, tons of of hundreds,’ he advised AAP on Thursday.

‘It is devastating. It is unprecedented.’

Residents put a water pump within the river to assist enhance oxygen and preserve some fish alive.

The pump ran from Saturday morning to Wednesday with Mr Bain serving to to refuel it each three hours.

‘It is a bit like placing a bandaid on a damaged arm however what else are you able to do?’ he stated.

He warned there will be extra mass deaths as quickly as there’s one other large rain occasion.

James Prichard, who has lived within the space for 25 years, spent Saturday relocating as much as 80 eels from the river to native dams.

‘Each minute of it was worthwhile,’ he advised AAP on Thursday.

The eels are the primary cleaners of the river system and are ‘important’ to its restoration.

Mr Prichard stated inside one 50 sq. metre space there would have been greater than 700 lifeless fish together with bass, herring, bullhead mullet, golden eye mullet and gudgeon.

‘What we want is the NSW Division of Major Industries right here giving us large tanks to maintain these fish alive.’

Mr Prichard – a founding member of Bellbrook Social Fishing Membership – stated figuring out the locals in Menindee received pumps within the Darling River for the fish throughout final summer season’s mass loss of life occasion helped them to do the identical on the weekend.

The NSW Division of Major Industries has acquired stories of fish deaths within the higher and center Macleay River.

Rainfall is including ash from the bushfires and different sediment to catchments within the area which might trigger speedy drops of oxygen ranges within the water, a division spokesman advised AAP in an announcement.

‘DPI Fisheries holds considerations across the potential impression on fish and different aquatic organisms over the approaching weeks, as predicted rainfall is more likely to mobilise sediment and ash in coastal waterways.’

James Prichard, who has lived within the space for 25 years, spent Saturday relocating as much as 80 eels from the river to native dams