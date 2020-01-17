Mad Max: Fury Road beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens to the ‘greatest film of the century’ title

By Olivia Wheeler For Mailonline

Mad Max: Fury Highway has been topped because the ‘best movie of the century’ beating the likes of Star Wars: The Drive Awakens and The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring to the publish.

In a listing printed by this month’s Empire journal referred to as ‘100 Biggest Films of the Century’, the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron blockbuster got here in high after being voted by critics and readers.

The fourth instalment of the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Highway, turned a worldwide field workplace hit 5 years in the past, incomes greater than $500 million (£384 million) globally.

The underdog smash movie turned one of many yr’s greatest films in 2015, racking up $21.7 million (£16.7 million) on the native field workplace and over $500 million (£384 million) globally, selecting up six Oscars and ten AACTAs within the course of.

The challenge was filmed over 120 days and was virtually 20 years within the making.

