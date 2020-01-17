Mad Max: Fury Road beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens to the ‘greatest film of the century’ title

Mad Max: Fury Highway beats Star Wars: The Drive Awakens to Empire’s ‘best movie of the century’ title as sci-fi sequence is available in at 48 out of 100
By Olivia Wheeler For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Mad Max: Fury Highway has been topped because the ‘best movie of the century’ beating the likes of Star Wars: The Drive Awakens and The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring to the publish.
In a listing printed by this month’s Empire journal referred to as ‘100 Biggest Films of the Century’, the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron blockbuster got here in high after being voted by critics and readers.
The fourth instalment of the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Highway, turned a worldwide field workplace hit 5 years in the past, incomes greater than $500 million (£384 million) globally.
‘Biggest movie of the century’: Mad Max: Fury Highway has been topped because the ‘best movie of the century’ beating the likes of Star Wars: The Drive Awakens and The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring to the publish
The underdog smash movie turned one of many yr’s greatest films in 2015, racking up $21.7 million (£16.7 million) on the native field workplace and over $500 million (£384 million) globally, selecting up six Oscars and ten AACTAs within the course of.
The challenge was filmed over 120 days and was virtually 20 years within the making.
Additionally making the listing: In a listing printed by this month’s Empire journal referred to as ‘100 Biggest Films of the Century’, the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron blockbuster got here in high after being voted by critics and readers (Star Wars: The Drive Awakens pictured)
Empire’s 100 Biggest Films of the Century
1. Mad Max Fury Highway
2. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
three. The Darkish Knight
four. Inception
5. Moonlight
6. The Social Community
7. Avengers: Infinity Battle
eight. Get Out
9. Pan’s Labyrinth
10. Misplaced In Translation
11. There Will Be Blood
12. No Nation For Outdated Males
13. Whiplash
14. Everlasting Sunshine Of The Spotless Thoughts
15. Spirited Away
16. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
17. Mulholland Drive
18. Inside Out
19. The Wolf Of Wall Road
20. Interstellar
21. Youngsters Of Males
22. Gladiator
23. Metropolis Of God
24. La La Land
25. Name Me By Your Identify
26. Memento
27. Kill Invoice Quantity Quantity 1
28. The Irishman
29. Boyhood
30. God’s Personal Nation
31. Amelie
32. Avengers Assemble
33. Marvel Girl
34. Zodiac
35. Arrival
36. Girl Chicken
37. Donnie Darko
38. The Grand Budapest Resort
39. Joker
40. Up
41. Avengers: Endgame
42. On line casino Royale
43. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
44. Roma
45. Blade Runner 2049
46. Inside Llewyn Davis
47. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World
48. Star Wars: The Drive Awakens
49. In Bruges
50. The Hunt For The Wilderpeople
51. Paddington 2
52. Inglourious Basterds
53. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
54. Brokeback Mountain
55. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
56. Earlier than Sundown
57. Drive
58. Wall-E
59. Django Unchained
60. Carol
61. Shaun Of The Lifeless
62. Sideways
63. Below The Pores and skin
64. Virtually Well-known
65. Toy Story three
66. The Status
67. Sizzling Fuzz
68. Apocalypto
69. The Royal Tenenbaums
70. Avatar
71. The Raid
72. Birdman
73. As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood
74. Oldboy
75. Coaching Day
76. Logan
77. Dunkirk
78. Michael Clayton
79. Little Miss Sunshine
80. Earlier than Midnight
81. District 9
82. Skyfall
83. Frances Ha
84. Coco
85. The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford
86. Iron Man
87. Bridesmaids
88. Sweeney Todd
89. Her
90. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
91. In The Temper For Love
92. Child Driver
93. Phantom Thread
94. Batman Begins
95. A Prophet
96. Guardians Of The Galaxy
97. Ex Machina
98. Captain America: Civil Battle
99. Let The Proper One In
100. Lifeless Man’s Sneakers
Commercial
Add Comment