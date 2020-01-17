News

Mad Max: Fury Road beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens to the ‘greatest film of the century’ title

January 17, 2020
Mad Max: Fury Highway beats Star Wars: The Drive Awakens to Empire’s ‘best movie of the century’ title as sci-fi sequence is available in at 48 out of 100

Mad Max: Fury Highway has been topped because the ‘best movie of the century’ beating the likes of Star Wars: The Drive Awakens and The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring to the publish. 

In a listing printed by this month’s Empire journal referred to as ‘100 Biggest Films of the Century’, the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron blockbuster got here in high after being voted by critics and readers. 

The fourth instalment of the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Highway, turned a worldwide field workplace hit 5 years in the past, incomes greater than $500 million (£384 million) globally.  

The underdog smash movie turned one of many yr’s greatest films in 2015, racking up $21.7 million (£16.7 million) on the native field workplace and over $500 million (£384 million) globally, selecting up six Oscars and ten AACTAs within the course of. 

The challenge was filmed over 120 days and was virtually 20 years within the making.  

Empire’s 100 Biggest Films of the Century 

1. Mad Max Fury Highway

2. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

three. The Darkish Knight

four. Inception

5. Moonlight

6. The Social Community

7. Avengers: Infinity Battle

eight. Get Out

9. Pan’s Labyrinth

10. Misplaced In Translation

11. There Will Be Blood

12. No Nation For Outdated Males

13. Whiplash

14. Everlasting Sunshine Of The Spotless Thoughts

15. Spirited Away

16. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

17. Mulholland Drive

18. Inside Out

19. The Wolf Of Wall Road

20. Interstellar

21. Youngsters Of Males

22. Gladiator

23. Metropolis Of God

24. La La Land

25. Name Me By Your Identify

26. Memento

27. Kill Invoice Quantity Quantity 1

28. The Irishman

29. Boyhood

30. God’s Personal Nation

31. Amelie

32. Avengers Assemble

33. Marvel Girl

34. Zodiac

35. Arrival

36. Girl Chicken

37. Donnie Darko

38. The Grand Budapest Resort

39. Joker

40. Up

41. Avengers: Endgame

42. On line casino Royale

43. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

44. Roma

45. Blade Runner 2049

46. Inside Llewyn Davis

47. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World

48. Star Wars: The Drive Awakens

49. In Bruges

50. The Hunt For The Wilderpeople

51. Paddington 2

52. Inglourious Basterds

53. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

54. Brokeback Mountain

55. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

56. Earlier than Sundown

57. Drive

58. Wall-E

59. Django Unchained

60. Carol

61. Shaun Of The Lifeless

62. Sideways

63. Below The Pores and skin

64. Virtually Well-known

65. Toy Story three

66. The Status

67. Sizzling Fuzz

68. Apocalypto

69. The Royal Tenenbaums

70. Avatar

71. The Raid

72. Birdman

73. As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood

74. Oldboy

75. Coaching Day

76. Logan

77. Dunkirk

78. Michael Clayton

79. Little Miss Sunshine

80. Earlier than Midnight

81. District 9

82. Skyfall

83. Frances Ha

84. Coco

85. The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford

86. Iron Man

87. Bridesmaids

88. Sweeney Todd

89. Her

90. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

91. In The Temper For Love

92. Child Driver

93. Phantom Thread

94. Batman Begins

95. A Prophet

96. Guardians Of The Galaxy

97. Ex Machina

98. Captain America: Civil Battle

99. Let The Proper One In

100. Lifeless Man’s Sneakers

