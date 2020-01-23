Mad Men star January Jones sizzles in sultry lingerie [Photos]

Actress January Jones, of the drama collection “Mad Men” arrives on the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los AngelesReuters

January Jones has come a good distance since Mad Males, and the actress proved that reality by exhibiting off her enviable physique in a collection of sultry appears to be like for her collaboration with the attire firm Pair of Thieves.

January Jones regarded attractive within the snaps, posing in a collection of gorgeous intimates she helped design. January appeared to channel her iconic Mad Males character, the star sported Betty Francis’ signature coiffure, a pair of black high-waisted bike shorts with sheer panels, a coordinating bralette and a large gold pendant.

Jones bought inventive along with her caption writing, ‘I designed a particular assortment of intimates with my associates at @pairofthieves “to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole, and everywhere in BUTTWEEN” avail on their web site!!’



January Jones

Within the snaps, January Jones accessorized the look with fishnet knee highs and black heels with jeweled elaborations whereas trying intently at her reflection within the mirror. Whereas posing in the identical ensemble, the Hollywood actress sat in a crimson chair on the telephone with a galaxy painted behind her for the shoot.

In a 2017 interview with Purple journal, January Jones opened up about how she feels co ntent about having accomplished the issues she got down to do. She stated: “I’ve done so much more than I ever would have hoped for,” she says. “I don’t have a 40 by 40 list. I have no New Year’s resolutions. Everything I’ve done is everything I would have dreamed of. I have had the most wonderful, unexpected, joyous life. Bizarre to me. Maybe because I never asked for it.”



By the appears to be like of those snaps, it appears that evidently January Jones nonetheless has much more to do ans she will not be slowing down anytime quickly. You’ll be able to try the pics right here:

