Madame Tussauds Moves Prince Harry, Meghan’s Wax Figures Away From Family

London:

Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the remainder of the royal household, after the couple introduced that they’ve determined to stop their ”senior position” within the household.

In an announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan introduced on Wednesday that they’ll “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” and are planning to work in the direction of turning into “financially independent”.

Reacting to the shocking information, the Madame Tussauds museum stated that the couple’s wax figures which beforehand stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and spouse Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will not seem within the Royal Household set, CNN reported

Madame Tussauds stated they are going to be separated from the household to reflect their “progressive new role within the Royal institution”.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,” Steve Davies, Basic Supervisor at Madame Tussauds London, stated in an announcement.

“From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them,” Davies added.

Meghan’s waxwork was unveiled shortly earlier than the royal wedding ceremony in Might 2018 and was positioned alongside Prince Harry in a room devoted to celebrating their partnership.

