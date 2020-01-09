Madame Tussauds REMOVED Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From Their Royal Family Exhibit!

Sure, it’s true. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are consciously uncoupling themselves from the Royal household.

In a historic assertion on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their intentions “to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent” — in addition to geographically distancing themselves from the Palace.

They wrote:

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

With that bodily separation comes a particularly essential query…

What’s going to change into of their wax figures??

Madame Tussauds' wax variations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Madame Tussauds‘ waxwork doppelgängers were introduced in Summer 2018, just before their wedding. Since then they’ve been housed within the part with all the opposite Royal household…

However not!

Steve Davies, Normal Supervisor at Madame Tussauds London, launched an announcement to E! Information saying that they had already eliminated them from the exhibit!

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.”

Whoa! Are they simply going to place them out within the chilly? Or worse — out within the warmth??

Madame Tussauds' Royal Household exhibit, minus Harry and Meghan.

No, they’ll nonetheless be on show, they simply aren’t match for the Royal room. Historic accuracy and all.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Madame Tussauds New York will comply with go well with; spokesperson Brittany Williams defined the choice extra to E!:

“Our experiences bring iconic moments to life; to reflect the announcement we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York. We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

So similar to the flesh-and-blood Duke and Duchess, they’ll be spending extra time in North America. Inneresting.

However who will their new neighbors be? Elton John? George Clooney? Serena Williams??

The Serena Williams wax determine and the actual McCoy.

What do YOU take into consideration the transfer? Is Madame Tussaud’s being judgy right here? Or simply attempting to maintain issues as correct?

, like they did with Nicki Minaj…

Nicki?! Is that you simply?!?

