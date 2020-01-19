House / TV / Madhurima Tuli after Bigg Boss 13 eviction: ‘I should have hit Vishal with my hands, not frying pan’

If there may be one factor that Bigg Boss 13 has added to the museum of peculiarities that’s the present’s journey during the last 13 years, then it’s violence. Whilst contestants threw all the things from bodily fluids to large tantrums in previous seasons, it was bodily violence that was thought of unacceptable.

With Bigg Boss 13 it has modified as contestants attacking one another has grow to be the brand new regular. Nevertheless, at the least one contestant needed to pay for it when Madhurima Tuli was evicted from Salman Khan’s present for attacking ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

In interviews submit her exit, Madhurima accepted she was out of line as she fought with Vishal however she actually regretted only one factor. “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better,” she informed Pinkvilla

Earlier this week, Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it within the course of. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the combat, Bigg Boss locked each of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to attend for the choice that might be introduced over the weekend.

“Honestly, I would just change one thing. When I hit Vishal with slippers and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me,” Madhurima mentioned.