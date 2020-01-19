Residence / TV / Madhurima Tuli on hitting ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13: ‘He has hit me various times, I always forgave him’

Madhurima Tuli’s violent outburst contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home sparked outrage throughout the nation. After her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh threw water on her, she attacked him with a frying pan in a match of rage. On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan known as her act of aggression unacceptable and requested her to go away the present.

Publish her exit from Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima revealed in an interview with BollywoodLife that Vishal was bodily abusive in the direction of her throughout their relationship. “He has hit me various times but I always forgave him. I did not let it hamper my life or happiness as I loved him. Women forgive easily as they are in love and want to be together. I have always forgiven him,” she stated.

Vishal made her “feel disgusted” about herself contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home, Madhurima claimed. “It was mental torture. He had given me false hopes, which I realised later. If he truly loved me he would not be insulting me time and again. I don’t think he loves me or ever loved me. Inside the house, he kept on poking me and made me feel disgusted about myself.”

She elaborated, “He said I am zero, my career is zero and I have done nothing professionally without him. If you raise questions on someone’s professional credentials, anyone would get instigated. He said I was someone solely because of him and that was traumatising.”

Speaking about abusive relationships, Madhurima stated, “See, there are many relationships where people get physical while fighting. However, it happens inside four walls and people do not come to know. When it happens on national TV, it looks weird. Ladka marega, it is common but ladki maregi toh itni badi aafat aa gayee. (It is common for men to hit, but there was such brouhaha because a woman raised her hand.) I did not cause any physical damage, I just hit him on his butt.”

There was speak that Vishal and Madhurima faked their relationship and fights on the present for TRPs, however she denied the allegations. “Whatever happened was for real. I was in still in love and he showed false hopes. This is why the fights erupted. I was still attached and went back. If I just focused on my game ignoring him, my image would not have got affected,” she stated.

“I tried to avoid him but could not do so. That is why we came back together but unfortunately things did not work out. I felt we could do better. We have a strange friction. He has problems with me and if he insults me, I cannot take it and give it back,” she added.

Madhurima stated that she couldn’t play the sympathy card, only for the sake of the present. “I cried under my banket; I cannot show my feelings to the world. My parents taught me to be strong. This game is also about sympathy card. Vishal knew it and played the game showing his emotions. If he truly loved me, he would have treated me better. I am glad Salman sir understood it,” she stated.

