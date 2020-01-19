Madhurima Tuli on hitting Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘I was not playing the game, I was playing the relationship’

Madhurima Tuli; Vishal Aditya SinghInstagram

This weekend, Madhurima Tuli bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13 for her violent habits. She has been within the information for creating ruckus inside the home. Her aggression had gone to a different stage the place she was seen hitting her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with footwear and later with a frying pan. Salman Khan bought livid with Madhurima’s violent act and advised her to depart the BB home.

Disheartened and unhappy Madhurima is responsible of what she did but in addition says she was irked by Vishal’s fixed poking and in a match of anger she hit him laborious.

In dialog with Worldwide Enterprise Instances India, Madhurima spoke at size about her one and half months of curler coaster journey inside Bigg Boss 13 home to the way in which she was handled by Vishal. She additionally confirmed that its an finish of her relationship with Vishal.

Moreover, Madhurima confirmed that the present will get an extension but once more.

On hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with slippers and later with a frying pan

Madhurima Tuli in Bigg Boss 13

I remorse forgiving Vishal and giving our relationship one other likelihood, he did irk me lots. Once I hit him, he went to the confession room and advised Bigg Boss, that both I or he’ll keep inside the home. He all the time wished me out of the home. After the slipper incident, I went and spoke to him once more however he saved annoying me every day and I misplaced my mood. I really feel unhealthy for what I did. Once I noticed the video clip I felt, I should not have used a frying pan, however I used to be so offended that I simply hit him. I might have hit him on his head, hand and he would have fracted his head however I simply hit him on his bum considering, ‘zada nai lagega’. I used to be a silly woman. I used to be not enjoying the sport, I used to be enjoying the connection.

On Sidharth Shukla’s flirting

That was all in enjoyable, it was a cute and lightweight second, he additionally suggested me to not get instigated and take pleasure in a battle with Vishal. A number of folks had warned me earlier to avoid Vishal. By the point I noticed it was too late

If given an opportunity would she get once more inside the home

I would not wish to go inside the home. Issues have ended on a foul word and now our relationship can’t be reconciled. There may be nothing left between us.

On BB extension

Sure, Bigg Boss13 is getting an extension.

The second Madhurima got here out of the home, she hugged her mom and bought emotional. She shared a heartwarming submit on her Instagram deal with.

Watch the video under:

After the extension, Bigg Boss 13 will finish on February 29, 2020, and Salman Khan will likely be internet hosting the present. The remaining contestants in the home are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Asim, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashmi Desai.

In response to sources, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, and Asim Raiz would be the 4 finalists. We surprise who will win the BB 13 trophy this time.

Tonight Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will likely be seen selling their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal contained in the BB home.