MADHURIMA’S STATEMENT, “SHEHNAZ SIDDHARTH KE SAATH ISHQ LADA RAHI HAI”

Madhurima Tuli’s inappropriate assertion pisses off many of the members in the home. They’ll’t consider the ailing assertion by Madhurima and irritatedly warns her to cease speaking nonsense.

Madhurima was contained in the smoking room whereas Siddharth, Shehnaz and Shefali Bagga have been proper outdoors chatting on their very own matter. Madhurima comes out and misunderstands that Shehnaz was speaking about her and tells her, “Mai apne fefde jalau, tujhe kya”

Shehnaz clarifies that she wasn’t speaking about her. Madhurima continues to stroll forward, goes and lays again half seated beside Vishaal. She says, “Shenaz Siddharth ke saath ishq lada rahi hai” she additionally says that Shehnaz performs love video games with each the boys Siddharth and Paras.

Different contestants get shocked at such an ailing assertion that arose out of nowhere. They name Madhurima brainless for speaking such shitty nonsense. Vishaal scratches his head saying nothing this time.

Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vikas Gupta, Siddharth, and few others come to oppose Madhurima on her lame opinion.