Madhya Pradesh BJP To Carry Out Awareness Campaign On Citizenship Law

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned BJP staff will attain out to folks to dispel “misunderstandings” over CAA.
Bhopal:
The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP will maintain rallies and marches throughout the state from January 1 to create consciousness concerning the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA), it mentioned on Thursday.
Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned that from January 1 to January 15, BJP staff will attain out to the folks to dispel “misunderstandings” over the CAA, which the “Congress has created”.
Mr Chouhan was talking after holding a gathering with senior leaders together with former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice chairman accountable for MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
