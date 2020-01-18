Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sits On Dharna Against Own Goverment

Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal on dharna outdoors Madhya Pradesh Meeting in Bhopal

Bhopal:

Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal on Saturday staged a dharna towards his personal social gathering’s authorities close to the principle gate of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Meeting.

Mr Goyal, who is taken into account near former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reached the Meeting together with his supporters earlier than midday and climbed the barricades to succeed in the Gandhi statue on the Meeting campus to begin his dharna.

Mr Goyal stated that the state authorities is just not fulfilling guarantees made in its manifesto which the ruling social gathering calls a promissory observe. He stated, “I am not angry with the Chief Minister or any other minister. But I want the Congress to fulfill the promises else people of my constituency will lose faith in me.”

The Chief of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava took pot photographs on the state authorities on Twitter and stated, “The deaf and dumb Congress government is not listening to its own legislators. Earlier, Sunita Patel and now Munnalal Goyal have had to protest and remind the government about its failures.”

मध्यप्रदेश में गूंगी बहरी सरकार विपक्ष और जनता तो दूर अब अपने ही विधायकों की नहीं सुन रही। #mla श्रीमती सुनीता पटेल और अब श्री मुन्नालाल गोयल मुख्यमंत्री @OfficeOfKNath जी को वचन याद दिला रहे है। यह इस बात का प्रमाण है कि सरकार से कार्यप्रणाली से उसके ही विधायक भी खुश नहीं है। — Gopal Bhargava (Chief of Opposition) (@bhargav_gopal) January 18, 2020

Mr Goyal had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday asserting his choice to stage a dharna. He sais, “Since becoming an MLA of the ruling party, I am watching the bulldozers razing the homes of my poor constituents and landless families of the region. They have been left to fend for themselves in chill nights. Congress workers are being humiliated by the administration.”

Mr Goyal demanded a fortnightly assessment of improvement works within the presence of MLAs of every division to deal with folks’s grievances. He stated 1200 poor landless folks haven’t been handed the lease papers in Gwalior for the land promised to them. They’ve been residing on the land for previous 20 years.

Nobody has contacted him since he wrote the letter. However he was certain some constructive steps can be taken within the subsequent Eight-10 days.

Mr Goyal’s letter stated, “I appreciate the burden you bear as the Chief Minister. You don’t have time to meet the MLAs, but it is my duty to guard the interests of people who have elected me as MLA. In the last six months, I have submitted many letters to the ministers, but to no avail.”