Madhya Pradesh Cops Seen Hitting Boy With Slippers, Sticks; Probe Ordered

The boy cries in ache and begs the cops to cease.

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh:

A video of cops in Madhya Pradesh thrashing a younger boy with slippers and sticks has gone viral on social media, prompting the state authorities to start a probe.

The incident passed off in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. In a video of the incident, two cops in plainclothes are seen beating up a boy with slippers and sticks whereas their colleagues in uniform look on. At one level within the video, they’re even seen laughing because the boy is mercilessly crushed.

The boy cries in ache and begs them to cease however they proceed hitting him. Later within the video, the boy is seen falling at one of many cop’s toes, asking for forgiveness.

It isn’t but clear when the incident passed off or why the cops have been thrashing the boy. Information company PTI quoted sources to say that the video was shot earlier this month at Damoh’s Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh stated that they’ve recognized the cops within the video and can take motion towards them. “The cops in the video are constables named Mahesh Yadav and Manish Gandharv. We will investigate the matter,” he stated.

The incident additionally prompted a response from Chief Minister Kamal Nath. “A video of cops beating an innocent boy in Damoh has come to my notice. The police have been ordered to investigate the case,” he tweeted.

“Such inhumane incidents are a blot on humanity and cannot be tolerated. The guilty must not be spared. Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits after the investigation,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)