Madonna is already planning a future with her toyboy beau Ahlamalik Williams, reveal his parents

Madonna’s relationship with toyboy beau Ahlamalik Williams has been given the seal of approval by his dad and mom, regardless of each being youthful than her.

Chatting with The Mirror, mum Laurie, 55, and pop Drue, 59, revealed that the American hitmaker, 61, is already planning a future with the dancer, 25, they usually consider the couple have truly been courting for a 12 months.

Madonna’s new beau has reportedly sparked concern amongst her friends, as he’s the most recent in an extended line of boyfriends who’re many years her junior.

Going nicely: Madonna’s relationship with toyboy beau Ahlamalik Williams has been given the seal of approval by his dad and mom (singer pictured performing in Could)

Drue informed the publication that he and Laurie have each met Madonna and he or she has already spoken about planning a future with Ahlamalik when her Madame X tour involves an finish subsequent 12 months.

The couple mentioned they even consider their son may marry the Like A Prayer hitmaker, regardless of the huge age hole.

He mentioned: ‘Madonna went on and on about how a lot she cares about our son. She mentioned he is clever and really proficient.

‘She informed us she is a lot in love with him and that we did not have something to fret about as she was going to deal with him.

Proud: Mum Laurie, 55, and pop Drue, 59, revealed that the American hitmaker, 61, is already planning the long run together with her dancer beau, 25, regardless of the 36 12 months age hole

Drue additionally famous that Madonna is definitely two years older than him, however he is not involved concerning the age hole.

He added: ‘I feel they’ve been courting for a 12 months and acquired severe initially of this newest tour, the Madame X tour.’

Drue additionally mentioned that he and Laurie consider Ahlamalik has been courting Madonna for a 12 months, although rumours of their relationship solely surfaced in June 2018.

The couple first met the hitmaker in September, they usually say that their son has even met her six kids.

Shut: Madonna first appeared to verify her romance with Ahlamalik final week when the couple have been noticed getting cosy on a balcony in Miami

Madonna first appeared to verify her romance with Ahlamalik final week when the couple have been noticed getting cosy on a balcony in Miami.

The Nationwide Enquirer reported again in late October that the singer acquired severe together with her new man in August however her associates are ‘frightened’ about her as she retains courting males a lot youthful than she is.

‘She will not even have a look at a man who’s approaching half her age!’ a supply mentioned.

‘Her associates suppose she wants to begin specializing in older guys if she ever needs to search out an everlasting relationship!

‘It is nice she nonetheless has the flexibility to draw these youngsters, and he or she appears smitten for now — however you solely have to have a look at Madonna’s courting historical past to determine it is acquired little or no probability of lasting.’

The American music famous person has a historical past of courting youthful suitors together with, dancers, Brahim Zailbat, then 23, Timor Steffens, then 26, and mannequin Kevin Sampaio, then 31.