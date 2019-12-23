Madras High Court Dismisses Two Judges, Retires Another On Health Grounds

The choices had been taken at a gathering of all judges of the Madras Excessive Courtroom on December 7, sources stated.

The Madras Excessive Courtroom has dismissed two judges and a judicial Justice of the Peace from service as a part of its efforts to overtake the subordinate judiciary.

Whereas a decide has been compulsorily retired on well being grounds, 5 increments had been reduce for 2 metropolitan magistrates.

The choices on this connection had been taken at a Full Courtroom assembly of all judges of the Madras Excessive Courtroom on December 7, sources stated.

Former further district decide (Namakkal), S Manvizhi, ex-principal district decide (Ramanathapuram), T Ponprakash and the then judicial magistrate-I (Krishnagiri), Okay Vijayakumar had been dismissed from service.

Manvizhi, now underneath suspension and never permitted to retire from service, will face prosecution for varied irregularities she has been charged with.

Citing an administrative committee’s suggestion to prosecute her underneath Part 197 of CrPC (associated to prosecution) and Prevention of Corruption Act, the Full court docket stated it resolved unanimously that Manvizhi deserved to be dismissed.

The legal prosecution -sanctioned already- in opposition to her could proceed, the Full court docket stated.

In respect of Vijayakumar, the costs in opposition to him associated to alleged monetary embezzlement involving fantastic quantities had been proved and therefore dismissed.

He was suspended earlier after alleged irregularities surfaced in 2015.

Ponprakash, who had attained superannuation on reaching 58 years in March 2017, was not allowed to retire and positioned underneath suspension and disciplinary motion had been initiated in opposition to him.

The Full court docket, contemplating the “gravity of charges” in opposition to him, determined to dismiss him from service.

A senior civil decide, S Chellapandian, chairman of the Taxation Appeals Tribunal (Madurai) has been compulsorily retired on well being grounds after a medical board confirmed his incapacity to carry out judicial features.

Two metropolitan magistrates in Chennai metropolis got 5 increment cuts and the duo shall be underneath the strict watch of upper authorities, in keeping with the Full court docket choice.

A former district munsif in Krishnagiri district, although was let off with a censure, the court docket stated, including she had already been punished with a stoppage of increment.

The Full Courtroom, nevertheless, deferred choices in respect of at the least 4 subordinate judicial officers.

It authorised service extension for 17 judicial officers (upto 60 years of age) after perusing their service information and inquiry stories.

