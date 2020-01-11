Mafia arrested for leaking paper of SSC CGL MTS Railway

The infamous copycat mafia Arvind Rana was arrested by STF Meerut on Friday. Rana's community was in 5 states together with Uttar Pradesh. His gang has been concerned in making SSC CGL paper out in Delhi and making a dent in best examinations. Now this gang was getting ready for housebreaking within the recruitment examinations of Delhi Metro, Coal India and Delhi Hearth Service.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, DSP of STF Meerut Unit, informed that Arvind Rana son Brahmapal Singh is initially from village Bejhedi of Jhinjhana police station space in Shamli district. At present, he has constructed a home in Akshardham Colony of Pallavapuram in Meerut. On Friday, it was reported that Arvind Rana had come to Meerut's home. STF arrested Arvind from his home. He has acquired a automotive, a cell and two notices from the Delhi Crime Department. STF had been following him for the final one yr. He was absconding after being launched on bail within the yr 2014. That is most likely the primary time the police has arrested him. Earlier than that he himself has been surrendered.

DSP reported that Arvind Rana, who began from a training heart in Barot within the yr 2002, has a community in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. He leaked the paper of Railway GD, SSC CGL in 2013. 2011 and 2018 had solvers in UP Police Recruitment Written Examination. 2014 had the paper of Ordnance Examination leaked. Based on the knowledge, Arvind Rana has offered authorities jobs to just about seven and a half hundred youths with cash within the final decade. At current, he was getting ready for housebreaking within the recruitment examinations of three main departments of Delhi.