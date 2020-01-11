Magic Millions: Zara and Mike Tindall lead star arrivals

By Alisha Buaya For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: 01:33 EST, 11 January 2020

They’re at the moment having fun with Australia’s Gold Coast for the Magic Hundreds of thousands Carnival.

And Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, beamed as she stepped out together with her husband Mike on the Aquis Park on Saturday for race day.

The equestrian, 36, turned heads in a sublime pink gown and orange fascinator.

Fairly in pink! Zara Tindall stepped out with husband Mike on the Magic Hundreds of thousands Race Day on the Gold Coast on Saturday (The couple pictured)

She accessorised the look with an identical cross-body bag, sun shades and a shiny orange headpiece that tastefully clashed together with her frock.

Zara, who’s an envoy for the Magic Hundreds of thousands, added a contact for glamour to her outfit with a surprising pair of diamond earrings and two bracelets.

In the meantime her husband of eight years opted for a dapper ensemble.

Wanting good! The equestrian turned heads in a sublime pink gown. In the meantime her husband, 41, dressed his buff body in a white three-piece go well with accented with a pink and white striped shirt and a navy tie

The previous rugby union participant, 41, dressed his buff body in a white three-piece go well with, accented with a pink and white striped shirt and a navy tie.

He accessorised with a flower on his lapel, with a white and pink polka dot pocket sq..

Additionally on the occasion was former magnificence queen Erin Holland, 30, who wowed in a floral off-the-shoulder gown with layers of ruffles by Alice McCall.

Floral magnificence: Additionally on the occasion was former magnificence queen Erin Holland, 30, (pictured) who wowed in a floral off-the-shoulder gown with layers of ruffles by Alice McCall

Merely elegant: She teamed her beautiful frock with a headscarf an embellished with tear drop pearls by Avenue Designs and chandelier fashion earrings

The frock featured a black belt across the slender and completely match her statuesque determine.

She teamed her beautiful gown with a headscarf embellished with tear drop pearls, by Avenue Designs, and chandelier fashion earrings.

Mannequin Laura Dundovic, 32, additionally attended the Gold Coast occasion and opted to attract consideration to her trim pins in a minidress.

The previous Miss Universe Australia stepped out in a child blue frock constructed from brocade cloth that featured intricate sample.

Babe in blue: Mannequin Laura Dundovic, 32, (pictured) additionally attended the Gold Coast occasion and opted to attract consideration to her trim pins in a minidress

Race day glam: The blonde magnificence accessorised with blue headband with pearl gildings, silver and turquoise drop earrings and a small clutch

The blonde magnificence accessorised with a blue headband that featured pearl gildings, silver and turquoise drop earrings, and a small clutch.

She was adopted by former NRL star Billy Slater, who attended along with his spouse Nicole.

He teamed his navy blazer and white trousers with trendy Gucci Princetown loafers.

Dressed to the nines! Former NRL star Billy Slater wore a navy blazer with white trousers. Alongside him was his spouse Nicole who showcased her sensational determine in a white trench gown (pictured collectively)

In the meantime Nicole showcased her sensational determine in a white gown, accessorised with a multi-coloured sequined bag and espadrille heels.

Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras dressed for the occasion in a suave white go well with with a gold textured tie.

His beautiful spouse, Delfina Blaquier, opted for a white and gold jumpsuit with a brimmed straw hat and a brown leather-based cross-body bag.