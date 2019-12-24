Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Mangaluru Violence

The violence in Mangalore left 2 individuals lifeless.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka authorities has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act in Mangaluru final week, leading to two deaths.

Within the order handed on Monday, the state authorities stated it has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, G Jagadish, as the manager Justice of the Peace to inquire into the matter and submit a report inside three months.

The federal government stated the protesters, who have been round 1,500 in quantity turned violent, hurled stones at police, burnt tyres on the street and tried to throw the burning tyre contained in the police station.

Initially, the police warned them on loudspeaker and resorted to delicate lathi-charge.

When it didn’t work, tear gases have been lobbed and rubber bullets have been fired within the air.

When the agitators didn’t buckle, police fired two rounds of bullet, which killed Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier introduced the choice at hand over the investigation to the Legal Investigation Division (CID) or a Justice of the Peace.

He had additionally rejected the demand from the Congress and Muslim outfits for a judicial inquiry.