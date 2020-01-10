Magnificent mansion close to former homes of John Lennon and Ringo Starr goes on sale for £14.5m

A model new mansion near the previous luxurious houses of John Lennon and Ringo Starr has emerged on the market for an eye-watering £14.5million.

Grosvenor Home is within the unique St George’s Hill space in Weybridge, Surrey, the place the 2 Beatles lived on the top of their fame.

The magnificent mansion is newly constructed and is extra like a resort than a home dwelling.

Grosvenor Home (pictured) is a red-brick constructing within the unique St George’s Hill space in Weybridge, Surrey. The property is near the place Beatles John Lennon and Ringo Starr lived on the top of their fame

The massive beige-coloured, carpeted important bed room, that includes one couch and two sitting chairs. The room additionally has a hearth and two giant home windows and is entered by way of a double door. A bucket of champagne (proper) may also be seen to the aspect

The unique mansion has its personal swimming pool included in its leisure advanced, which is positioned on the decrease floor ground. Sitting areas will be seen on both aspect of the glassed partitions, dealing with in the direction of the pool

One of many seating areas subsequent to the swimming pool, with stairs main all the way down to the leisure advanced. Gentle pours into the tiled space, which can also be partially outdoors, from the quite a few home windows on the ceiling overhead

The state-of-the-art fitness center, additionally on the bottom ground, of the property. The white room has sufficient area for a rowing and biking machine, alongside a treadmill. The machines are positioned to face in the direction of the mirrored wall

Ringo Starr (left) and John Lennon (proper) beforehand lived within the unique St George’s Hill space. Grosvenor Home is near the previous luxurious houses of the 2 Beatles stars

It has six bed room ‘suites’ that every have their very own dressing room and loo and a state-of-the-art fitness center that would not look misplaced at a rustic membership.

It additionally has its personal bar, cinema room, pool corridor and wine room.

The unique property has gone in the marketplace with property brokers Savills who’ve described it as ‘one of many most interesting homes supplied on the market on St Georges Hill in current instances’.

The crimson brick constructing has a beneficiant entrance corridor which leads onto a a lot bigger ‘grand corridor’.

A powerful shot captures gentle shining down onto the lengthy, winding spiral staircase under. The arched window, cut up into eight segments, is positioned on the prime of a wall that cuts by means of the center of the staircase

The big, open atrium space with marbled ground close to the highest of the staircase, separated from different rooms by glass and two double doorways. The black aspect tops and doorways distinction with the white partitions and ground, with the shades mirrored in two work

The spotless open plan kitchen and eating room lounge, that includes a conclave cooking space with darkish picket cabinets, alongside a big white-and-black island within the center

The kitchen and eating room space seen from a unique angle, displaying three giant white-paned home windows wanting onto the kitchen space. Two different lengthy home windows face onto the eating desk and sofas

One other eating space in a separate room, that includes darkish picket floorboards and an opulent, tender, gentle gray rug, which is positioned beneath the oval desk that’s sufficiently big to suit ten chairs

An enormous sitting space which, equally to the eating room beforehand pictured, has a darkish picket ground beneath a big, plush rug. The room can match a minimum of two sitting chairs and two sofas, which will be seen centered round a low desk

On the bottom ground is a TV room, giant sitting room and a drawing room.

There may be additionally a powerful library and classroom and an enormous kitchen-breakfast room.

On the decrease floor ground there’s the fitness center which has a swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

On the highest ground are the six bedrooms, and out of doors there’s a giant storage and landscaped grounds.

Savills have given the mansion an asking value of £14.5million and say they’ve already been taking curiosity.

The impeccably mowed landscaped grounds outdoors the unique property. A spokesman for property brokers Savills, which is advertising and marketing the mansion, stated the grounds have some ‘distinctive options’

The huge walk-in wardrobe space. It options rows of white and mirrored cabinets, alongside an opulent light-grey carpet, and is adjoined to the primary bed room

An alternate shot of the primary bed room, displaying the doorway to the walk-in wardrobe and couch space. Windowed doorways may also be seen main out onto a balcony space, framed by thick, gray, roped curtains

The toilet space, that includes a large mirror positioned behind two sinks, with white marbled tiles and a wall hung rest room (proper)

A distinct shot of the lavatory, specializing in the freestanding bathtub, which appears to be like out onto the grass and timber under. Equally to the primary bed room, the lavatory has double doorways main out onto a balcony

An in depth close-up shot exhibits the white, black and gray marble sink in one of many loos. A spokesperson for Savills stated the home is completed to an ‘distinctive customary’

Trevor Kearney, a director within the Savills nation division, stated: ‘This is likely one of the most interesting homes supplied on the market on St George’s Hill in current instances.

‘The home has an abundance of favor, high quality and attraction and viewing is very advisable.’

A spokesman added: ‘This can be a home of architectural grandeur, with class and opulence all through and the very best ranges of workmanship.

The bar space which inserts a big cupboard with sections to retailer drinks. The round tabletop is surrounded by 5 black stools. The shot exhibits a close-up of the bar, with the prolonged room having quite a few tables

Alongside a bar the property additionally has its personal wine room, with quite a few cabinets and cellarettes to retailer glasses and bottles

A distinct angle of the leisure advanced, displaying an prolonged view of the swimming pool space, which has its personal sauna and steam room. Trevor Kearney, a director within the Savills nation division, stated it is likely one of the ‘most interesting homes’ on sale within the space

The mansion even boasts its personal cinema room, with a projector and enormous display screen that sits in entrance of a three-tiered desk and couch. A Savill’s spokesperson stated the home has a ‘modern inside design scheme’

An prolonged view of the bar, displaying two low tables every surrounded by 4 chairs, and a glass lantern within the center. The room appears to be like onto the swimming pool space by means of a glass wall

‘It’s of a standard crimson brick design with contrasting brick and stone exterior with some distinctive options sitting in its personal landscaped grounds.

‘The home is completed to an exceptionally excessive customary with beautiful fixtures and fittings and a cool, modern inside design scheme.’

The St George’s Hill space consists of unique golf and tennis golf equipment.

Within the 1960s John Lennon purchased the spectacular dwelling, Kenwood, the place he lived for 4 years.