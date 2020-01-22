Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes up L.A. region

A magnitude three.6 earthquake centered in Granada Hills struck at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday evening, sending mild shaking all through the San Fernando Valley and weaker shaking via the L.A. space.

Apart from the San Fernando Valley, shaking might be felt in Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

The Los Angeles Fireplace Division mentioned there was no early reviews of serious injury or harm, however as a regular precaution, officers are patrolling the world with autos and helicopters.

A median of 5 earthquakes with magnitudes from three.zero to four.zero happen per 12 months within the higher Los Angeles space, in response to a latest three 12 months information pattern. The earthquake occurred at a depth of four.three miles.

Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Think about reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in the event you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the “big one” goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency package.

This story was robotically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was revealed. For those who’re enthusiastic about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of often requested questions.