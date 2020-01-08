Magnitude 4.5 Quake Hits Near Iran Nuclear Power Plant

The Bushehr nuclear plant was accomplished by Russia and formally handed over in September 2013. (File)

Tehran, Iran:

A magnitude four.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an space lower than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear energy plant close to the nation’s Gulf coast, a US monitor mentioned.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan metropolis at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey mentioned on its web site.

State information company IRNA mentioned the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, web site of the nation’s sole nuclear energy plant.

Thus far, there have been no experiences of any deaths or injury, IRNA mentioned, citing Jahangir Dehghani, the top of Bushehr’s disaster administration centre.

The most recent quake comes precisely a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the identical space, with out inflicting any casualties or main injury.

The Bushehr plant, which produces 1,000 megawatts of energy, was accomplished by Russia after years of delay and formally handed over in September 2013.

In 2016, Russian and Iranian companies started constructing two extra 1,000-megawatt reactors at Bushehr. Their development was anticipated to take 10 years.

