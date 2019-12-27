Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks Iran’s southern coast just 30 miles from Bushehrnuclear power plant

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Iran simply 30 miles from nuclear energy plant in Bushehr
By Ralph R. Ortega
Printed: | Up to date:
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Wednesday, based on the USA Geolgolical Survey.
The quake was reported to have struck close to the southern coast of Iran, the federal company reviews.
The temblor’s heart is a about 30 miles from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear energy plant.
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Wednesday, based on the USA Geolgolical Survey. The temblor’s heart is a about 30 miles from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear energy plant.
There is no such thing as a phrase on casualties or damages from the most recent quake.
Commercial
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment