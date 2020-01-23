Maharashtra Ads Must Have PM Image: Devendra Fadnavis To Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis stated high court docket talked about in 2015 orders about publishing PM’s images in advertisements

Mumbai:

Senior BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to make sure that the state authorities’s commercials carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s images consistent with the Supreme Court docket orders.

Within the letter, Mr Fadnavis stated it has been noticed that the state authorities commercials aren’t carrying the prime minister’s images.

He stated the highest court docket had talked about in its orders on Might 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016 about publishing prime minister’s images in authorities commercials.

After finding out the court docket orders, the state’s info and public relations division, too, had issued a round on August 11, 2017, about carrying the pictures of prime minister and chief minister in authorities commercials.

“But that circular is being violated,” Mr Fadnavis stated, alleging that an commercial regarding ”Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana” carries solely the chief minister”s picture regardless of the scheme being fully centrally-funded.

“Requesting you (Thackeray) to instruct the department concerned to ensure that the Supreme Court’s orders are followed in the advertisements which will be published henceforth,” the Chief of Opposition within the Legislative Meeting stated in his letter.