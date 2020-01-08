Maharashtra Assembly Ratifies Bill To Extend SC/ST Quota

The decision was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray within the Meeting (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Meeting on Wednesday ratified the Structure (126th) Modification Invoice, which proposes to increase quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by one other 10 years.

A particular one-day session of the state legislature was held to ratify the Structure Modification invoice, which was handed by Parliament on December 11.

The decision was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray within the Meeting. Chief of OppositionDevendra Fadnavis supported the decision.

The joint sitting of each Homes started with an handle by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The draft of his speech was authorized by the state Cupboard on Tuesday.